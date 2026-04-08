Alcantara (2-0) didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Reds, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts across 8.1 innings.

Alcantara fired eight shutout innings and had a 2-0 lead going into the top of the ninth. He got TJ Friedl to fly out before Matt McLain doubled and Elly De La Cruz walked, putting the tying run on base. With closer Pete Fairbanks on paternity leave, manager Clayton McCullough brought on Anthony Bender to try and secure the save, but Bender allowed a sacrifice fly, walked Eugenio Suarez and then allowed the tying run to score on a wild pitch. Alcantara missed out on a 3-0 start to the season and will carry a microscopic 0.74 ERA and 18:4 K:BB across 24.1 innings into his next start on the road against the Tigers on Sunday.