Alcantara (13-11) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Sunday.

After a midweek cameo as a closer, Alcantara was back in his usual starting role Sunday. It went about as well as his last few starts, which is to say not that well at all. He's given up at least four runs over each of his last five starts, allowing 23 runs across 27.1 innings in that span. Alcantara is at a 3.91 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 152:59 K:BB through 212 innings over 34 games (33 starts) this season. The Miami ace is projected for one more start this year, which is expected to be at home versus Atlanta.