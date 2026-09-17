Alcantara walked one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

With the Marlins still technically holding onto thin playoff hopes, Alcantara stepped up just two days after his most recent start to close out this game. The Marlins are without Pete Fairbanks (hand) for the rest of the year, but Alcantara is not expected to move to the bullpen on a full-time basis. This was Alcantara's first relief appearance since he began his career with eight games out of the Cardinals' bullpen in 2017. The workhorse starter has a 3.84 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 149:58 K:BB through 206 innings over 33 games (32 starts) this year. Assuming Wednesday's appearance functioned as a between-starts bullpen session, Alcantara is lined up to pitch over the weekend in San Diego.