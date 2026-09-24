Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Thursday that Alcantara will not make a start this weekend against Atlanta, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Alcantara had been penciled in to take the ball Saturday in the Marlins' final regular-season series, but the club has decided against having the righty make another start. The right-hander has notched two saves over the past week, as the Marlins have used him in relief on his throw days, and Alcantara will be available out of the bullpen this weekend. Alcantara has logged a league-high 213 innings this season and tied a career high with 33 starts.