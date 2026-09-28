Alcantara picked up the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over Atlanta. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out one over an inning.

With Miami opting against having him make one last start over the weekend, Alcantara was deployed as a reliever for the third time this season in Sunday's regular-season finale. The veteran right-hander was able to work through a leadoff error and retire the next three batters in order to secure his third save. Alcantara will end the campaign with a major-league-leading 214 innings, posting a 13-11 record with a 3.87 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 153:59 K:BB across 36 appearances.