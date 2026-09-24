Alcantara notched the save Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing one hit and no walks in a scoreless ninth inning.

The Marlins deployed Alcantara as their closer for the second time this month, and the hurler induced a game-ending double play to seal it for Miami. The right-hander threw just 12 pitches Wednesday, so he remains firmly on track to take his next and final turn in the rotation Saturday against Atlanta. He has a 3.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 152:59 K:BB across 213 innings, converting both of his save opportunities as well.