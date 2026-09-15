Alcantara did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch over five innings against Arizona. He struck out six.

Alcantara was hampered by a three-run third inning that included a two-run homer from Lars Nootbaar. The veteran hurler has allowed four-plus runs in four straight starts and hasn't earned a win since Aug. 8. With a 13-10 record, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 149:57 K:BB over 205 innings (32 starts), Alcantara is tentatively scheduled to pitch Sunday at San Diego.