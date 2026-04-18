Alcantara (2-2) took the loss against Milwaukee on Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and six walks while striking out one batter across five innings.

Alcantara struggled with his command during Saturday's outing, resulting in at least two Brewers batters reaching base safely in four of five innings. He escaped a bases-loaded situation unscathed in the third but gave up his first run in the fourth before yielding a three-run homer to Brice Turang in the fifth frame. Alcantara had as many walks against Milwaukee as he did across his first four starts of the regular season. It was also the first time he did not complete the sixth inning this season, and he now sits with a 3.06 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 23:12 K:BB across 35.1 innings. Alcantara will look to snap out of his two-game losing streak in his next start, which is slated for next weekend on the road against the Giants.