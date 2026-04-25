Alcantara (3-2) allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over the Giants on Friday.

Alcantara put plenty of traffic on the bases, but just two of the hits he allowed went for extra bases. The Marlins did their part in giving him plenty of run support, and the right-hander emptied the tank with 108 pitches (75 strikes). This was his fourth quality start of the year and his first win in four outings. Alcantara is at a 3.05 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB over 41.1 innings across six starts. He struggled at times in 2025 in his return from Tommy John surgery, but he's looking to be back in his pre-surgery form now, aside from a diminished strikeout rate (5.9 K/9). His next start is projected to be a tough one on the road against the Dodgers.