Alcantara (8-11) yielded one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Mets.

Alcantara fired seven shutout frames before the Mets finally put a run on the board in the seventh inning. He's completed seven innings in three straight outings and has produced four consecutive quality starts. Alcantara produced a season-high 17 swinging strikes -- including seven each with his fastball and changup -- on 104 total pitches. He's registered a 1.67 ERA with a 29:5 K:BB over his last four outings, dropping his season ERA to 5.66 through 148 innings. Alcantara is lined up to face the Phillies at home next weekend.