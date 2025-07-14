Bellozo carries a 3.55 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB through 50.2 innings over 17 appearances (five starts) into the All-Star break.

The 25-year-old righty doesn't offer much strikeout upside, limiting his fantasy appeal, but he's been a rock for the Marlins in long relief over the last month. Bellozo hasn't allowed more than one run in an outing since June 13, and over his last 15 innings and seven appearances he sports a 1.80 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. If Miami trades away starting pitching before the deadline, Bellozo could get another crack at holding down a rotation spot.