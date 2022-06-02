Astudillo went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

Astudillo was in the lineup at second base, his second start at the position since being promoted to Miami on May 25. He took German Marquez yard in the third inning for a two-run home run -- his first of the campaign -- and followed that up with an RBI single one frame later. Astudillo isn't likely to draw consistent starts at one position, but his defensive versatility should help him earn regular playing time. He has collected five hits across his first 17 at-bats in the majors this season.