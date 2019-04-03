Max Pentecost: Officially retires
Pentecost has retired from professional baseball, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The No. 11 overall pick in 2014, Pentecost's career was derailed by a number of injuries, and that lost developmental time resulted in poor performance in 2018 at Double-A. He is 26 years old and played in 260 minor-league games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Max Pentecost: Contemplating future•
-
Blue Jays' Max Pentecost: Heading to Arizona Fall League•
-
Blue Jays' Max Pentecost: Placed on minor-league DL•
-
Blue Jays' Max Pentecost: Increasing workload as catcher•
-
Blue Jays' Max Pentecost: Back behind dish•
-
Blue Jays' Max Pentecost: Hits DL, won't catch this season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...
-
Roto Trade Values
What are Trea Turner and Chris Sale worth in light of their recent troubles? Scott White assigns...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...