Pentecost, who missed the entire 2015 season due to shoulder surgeries, is beginning to see more time at catcher now that he's back to full health, Sportsnet.ca reports.

The No. 11 overall pick in 2014 had been serving as the DH and playing some first base while his shoulder regained strength. However, catching is still Pentecost's primary position, and he's arguably the best backstop in Toronto's system. Through 67 games with High-A Dunedin, the 24-year-old is hitting .285 and is tied for second on the team with nine home runs.