Blue Jays' Max Pentecost: Contemplating future
Pentecost has left camp to consider his future, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Retirement is apparently a possibility for the 26-year-old. Pentecost spent all of the 2018 campaign with Double-A New Hampshire, hitting .253/.283/.401 with 10 homers in 89 games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Max Pentecost: Heading to Arizona Fall League•
-
Blue Jays' Max Pentecost: Placed on minor-league DL•
-
Blue Jays' Max Pentecost: Increasing workload as catcher•
-
Blue Jays' Max Pentecost: Back behind dish•
-
Blue Jays' Max Pentecost: Hits DL, won't catch this season•
-
Blue Jays' Max Pentecost: Activated from DL Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...