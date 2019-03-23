Pentecost has left camp to consider his future, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Retirement is apparently a possibility for the 26-year-old. Pentecost spent all of the 2018 campaign with Double-A New Hampshire, hitting .253/.283/.401 with 10 homers in 89 games.

