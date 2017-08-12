Blue Jays' Max Pentecost: Placed on minor-league DL
Pentecost was placed on the DL Friday, retroactive to Aug. 8, at High-A Dunedin with an undisclosed injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The catching prospect didn't appear to suffer an injury in any of his recent games, and considering there's no official diagnosis as of now, the move was likely a way to give Pentecost a break. He's slashing .276/.332/.434 through 71 games with Dunedin this year.
