The Mets recalled Young from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.

With Christian Scott (elbow) headed to the injured list, Young will join the 26-man roster and make his Mets debut. Young was claimed off waivers Wednesday from San Francisco. The left-hander has logged two big-league innings this season, yielding four hits and no runs with a pair of strikeouts. He'll serve out of the bullpen for the Mets.