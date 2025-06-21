The Mets optioned Tidwell to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Tidwell gave up two runs in 3.2 innings during his second major-league start Friday, but he still owns a 9.82 ERA and 2.59 WHIP in the bigs this year. He'll head back to Triple-A to clear a rotation spot in preparation for Frankie Montas' (lat) impending return from the injured list Tuesday, though the Mets will first bring up Chris Devenski and Tyler Zuber to provide extra depth in the bullpen.