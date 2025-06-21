Mets' Blade Tidwell: Sent down to Syracuse
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mets optioned Tidwell to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Tidwell gave up two runs in 3.2 innings during his second major-league start Friday, but he still owns a 9.82 ERA and 2.59 WHIP in the bigs this year. He'll head back to Triple-A to clear a rotation spot in preparation for Frankie Montas' (lat) impending return from the injured list Tuesday, though the Mets will first bring up Chris Devenski and Tyler Zuber to provide extra depth in the bullpen.
More News
-
Mets' Blade Tidwell: Inefficient in second start•
-
Mets' Blade Tidwell: Officially promoted to start Friday•
-
Mets' Blade Tidwell: Making spot start Friday•
-
Mets' Blade Tidwell: Demoted after rough MLB debut•
-
Mets' Blade Tidwell: Called up ahead of start•
-
Mets' Blade Tidwell: Coming up to big leagues•