Sproat didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers, allowing six hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Making his second trip to the mound in the big leagues, Sproat rose to the occasion in the heat of a playoff race as he needed only 70 pitches (53 strikes) to deliver his second straight quality start. The right-hander left the mound in line for his first career win, but Edwin Diaz blew the save in the ninth. Sproat will take a 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through his first 12 MLB innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Nationals.