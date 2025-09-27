Sproat (1-2) took the loss Friday against the Marlins, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk in 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Sproat cruised through four innings to begin his outing, but things fell apart for him when he conceded four runs amid the Marlins' six-run fifth frame. The two strikeouts were his fewest of the season, as he was unable to give the playoff-hopeful Mets a quality showing in what was a crucial game for the club. Sproat has struggled with run prevention despite not giving up a single home run in four starts, as he'll wrap up the regular season with a 4.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB over 20.2 innings.