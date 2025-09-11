Sproat is slated to start Saturday's game against the Rangers at Citi Field.

Called up from Triple-A Syracuse last weekend, Sproat turned in a largely impressive MLB debut in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Reds. The 24-year-old righty held the Reds hitless through the first 5.1 innings but unraveled a bit thereafter, finishing the contest with three earned runs allowed on three hits and four walks while striking out seven across six frames. He spotted 58 of his 88 pitches for strikes in the outing and averaged 96.1 miles per hour with his fastball, though he didn't induce many whiffs (six swinging strikes). With the Mets recently dispatching the struggling Kodai Senga to the minors and with Sean Manaea's standing in the rotation on shaky ground, Sproat should have a good chance to make three more starts with the big club through the end of the regular season.