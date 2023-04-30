Raley isn't scheduled to undergo an MRI after he was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with left elbow inflammation, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets believe that Raley isn't dealing with anything more than some minor swelling in his elbow and are optimistic that he'll be ready to return from the IL when first eligible in mid-May. Raley had picked up eight holds through his first 14 relief appearances with the Mets, and while he sports a 4.76 ERA over 11.1 innings, most of his underlying ratios are strong.