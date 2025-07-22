Raley (1-0) gave up a hit in a scoreless eighth inning Monday to record the win over the Angels. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

Making his second appearance of the season, Raley kept the game knotted at 5-5 in the top of the eighth before the Mets took the lead for the first time on the night in the bottom of the frame. The 37-year-old missed most of last season and the first part of the current campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2024, but Raley has been slotted right back into a high-leverage role as the only healthy southpaw in the New York bullpen.