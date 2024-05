Raley underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace augmentation Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

While the Mets didn't list a timetable for Raley's return, the timing of the operation would seem to point to him being out until the second half of the 2025 season. Raley wound up making just eight appearances in 2024, collecting a 9:3 K:BB across seven scoreless innings.