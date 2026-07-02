Mets' Carson Benge: Extends hitting streak with homer

Benge went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 9-3 loss the Blue Jays.

Benge pushed his hitting streak up to seven games and his on-base streak to 14 outings Wednesday. The rookie outfielder is serving as the Mets' primary right fielder, though it'll be interesting to see if the eventual return of Luis Robert (back) will translate to an adverse effect on Benge's playing time. Through 343 plate appearances, Benge is slashing a middling .259/.318/.402 with 10 homers, 34 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 45 runs scored.