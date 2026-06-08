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Mets' Carson Benge: Goes yard in five-hit performance

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Benge went 5-for-5 with a home run, a triple, two total RBI and three total runs scored in Sunday's 7-3 victory over the Padres.

Benge couldn't be stopped as he recorded the first five-hit game of his career. After logging a trio of singles in his first three at-bats, the 23-year-old launched a homer in the sixth inning and legged out a triple in the eighth frame, leaving him just a double shy of the cycle. Benge has been red hot of late, raising his season line to .265/.325/.408 with seven homers, 26 RBI, 34 runs and 10 stolen bases across 62 contests.

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