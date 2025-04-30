Benge went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and a stolen base for High-A Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The 19th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft is finding his groove in the South Atlantic League. Benge has reeled off three straight multi-hit performances, and over his last 12 games for the Cyclones he's slashing .314/.375/.451 with four doubles, a homer, a steal, six RBI and 10 runs. Given his college background, the 22-year-old may not be far away from a promotion to Double-A if he keeps raking.