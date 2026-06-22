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Mets' Carson Benge: Homers again in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Benge went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Phillies.

After going deep in Saturday's loss, Benge put the Mets on the board with a solo shot to the opposite field in the third inning Sunday, though the club struggled to generate much more offense in the Father's Day defeat. The 23-year-old has steadily improved as the season has progressed and owns a .270 batting average with an .843 OPS, five homers, eight RBI, 14 runs and two stolen bases across 18 games in June. Overall, the outfielder is hitting .257 with a .722 OPS, nine homers, 29 RBI, 42 runs and 11 stolen bases across 74 games while settling in as the club's leadoff hitter.

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