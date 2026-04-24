Benge went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Twins.

The rookie outfielder took Joe Ryan deep in the fourth inning, giving Benge his second homer of the year. It was the first time in his brief career that the 23-year-old had recorded multiple extra-base hits in a game, and it was his first multi-hit performance in April. Benge may be getting comfortable in the majors -- while he's still batting just .200 (4-for-20) over the last seven games, three of his four hits in that span have gone for extra bases, and his 20.0 percent strikeout rate is a significant improvement on the 28.9 percent mark he posted in his first 12 contests of the season.