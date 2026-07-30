Mets' Carson Benge: Three hits in twin bill

Benge went 3-for-7 with a double and an RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

The Mets managed only eight hits in total in the twin bill, but they still came away with a split as Benge's RBI double in the seventh inning of the matinee proved to be the game-winning knock. The rookie outfielder is putting the finishing touches on a strong July that's seen him deliver a .282/.360/.410 slash line through 21 games with four doubles, two homers, five steals, nine RBI and 10 runs.