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Mets' Carson Benge: Three hits in twin bill

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Benge went 3-for-7 with a double and an RBI across both games of Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

The Mets managed only eight hits in total in the twin bill, but they still came away with a split as Benge's RBI double in the seventh inning of the matinee proved to be the game-winning knock. The rookie outfielder is putting the finishing touches on a strong July that's seen him deliver a .282/.360/.410 slash line through 21 games with four doubles, two homers, five steals, nine RBI and 10 runs.

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