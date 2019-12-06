Mets' Chris Flexen: Designated for assignment
Flexen was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday.
With Brad Brach returning to the club on a one-year deal, Flexen loses his 40-man spot and will now be subjected to waivers. Flexen was always a long shot to survive the winter on the Mets' roster, as he continued to struggle at the big-league level in 2019 despite an uptick in velocity and was not brought back in September when rosters expanded.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Offseason Tracker: Pham, Renfroe swapped
From the deal that saw Tommy Pham and Hunter Renfroe change hands to the renewed sleeper appeal...
-
Phillies a downgrade for Wheeler
The Phillies needed a starting pitcher and got one of the best in this year's free agent class....
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...