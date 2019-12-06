Play

Flexen was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday.

With Brad Brach returning to the club on a one-year deal, Flexen loses his 40-man spot and will now be subjected to waivers. Flexen was always a long shot to survive the winter on the Mets' roster, as he continued to struggle at the big-league level in 2019 despite an uptick in velocity and was not brought back in September when rosters expanded.

