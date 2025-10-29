Scott (elbow) expects to be a full participant during spring training, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Recovering from a hybrid Tommy John and internal brace procedure on his right elbow, Scott was scheduled to throw a live bullpen session Tuesday. It was the fourth time he's faced hitters since September 2024 surgery and the second time he's done so on a five-day schedule. The righty said he's been sitting 94 mph and touching 96 mph during his bullpen sessions. Scott will now go through a de-loading period before ramping his throwing back up in January. While Scott could be slow-played at the start of spring training following a long layoff, he should be ready to go for the start of the regular season. A spot in the Opening Day rotation is unlikely, but the 26-year-old could be part of the Mets' rotation at some point in 2026.