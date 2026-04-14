Peterson (0-3) took the loss against the Dodgers on Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven batters over five innings.

Though his stat line was far from pretty, things could have been much worse for Peterson -- he opened the game by allowing four straight batters to reach base and was down 1-0 with the bases loaded and no outs. The lefty managed to escape the jam by striking out the final three batters he faced in the frame, but he couldn't pull off another magic act in the third, when he served up a three-run homer to Andy Pages. Peterson promisingly fanned a season-high seven batters, but he also issued a season-high four walks and threw only 55 of 89 pitches for strikes. He's now 0-3 on the campaign and holds an unattractive 6.41 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB over 19.2 innings spanning four starts.