Mets manager Carlos Mendoza indicated that Peterson will pitch in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Tobias Myers in Sunday's game against the Cubs, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Myers made 31 starts for the Brewers over the past two seasons and has maxed out at three innings over his six relief appearances for the Mets in 2026, so while he'll likely provide more length than the typical opener, Peterson appears in line to handle the larger share of the pitching workload Sunday. The Mets are hopeful that by using the left-handed Peterson in relief, the Cubs will have to deploy a more balanced lineup that isn't stacked with right-handed bats at the top of the order. Since tossing 5.1 shutout innings in his first start of the season March 28, Peterson has taken losses in each of his last three outings while posting a collective 8.79 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB across 14.1 innings during that stretch.