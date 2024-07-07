Peterson came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Pirates, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

The 28-year-old lefty ran up his pitch count and got the hook after 87 pitches (61 strikes), missing a chance to collect his fourth win of the season. Peterson has allowed two runs or less in four straight starts but has failed to complete five innings in two of them, leaving him with a 3.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB through 21 innings over that stretch. He could be the pitcher bumped from the rotation when Kodai Senga (shoulder) returns sometime after the All-Star break, but Peterson will take one more turn before the Midsummer Classic, lining up to face the Nationals at home next week.