Nunez (1-0) gave up an unearned run on one hit and struck out two over 2.2 relief innings Tuesday to record the win over the Yankees.

The right-hander fired 21 of 28 pitches for strikes and didn't walk a batter after taking over from David Peterson in the fifth inning with the Mets ahead 6-1, eventually getting credited with his first career win in the majors. Nunez has been outstanding since his promotion in late May, delivering a 1.80 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and 19:1 K:BB through 15 innings and emerging as a key figure in the team's bullpen.