The Mets optioned Reyes to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Reyes had a good showing during his spot start Wednesday, but he'll head back to Triple-A as the Mets opt to boost their bullpen by calling up Grant Hartwig. Reyes holds a 6.23 ERA and 1.50 WHIP through 17 innings in the majors and would likely only return to the majors for depth purposes.