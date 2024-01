Reyes signed a contract with the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization on Thursday, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports.

He'll earn $800,000 in 2024, with the chance to make an additional $200,000 in incentives. Reyes, 27, made 12 appearances over the last two seasons between the Orioles and Mets, collecting a 6.26 ERA and 20:9 K:BB over 27.1 innings.