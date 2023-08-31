Reyes completed 5.1 innings against Texas on Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out three batters.

Reyes faced a daunting task facing the third-highest scoring team in the majors after spending nearly all of the past four months in the minors. The right-hander was mostly up to the task, holding the Rangers scoreless for three frames before Corey Seager tagged him for a solo shot in the fourth. Reyes gave up one more run in the outing and departed in line for the win, but the Mets' bullpen couldn't hold the lead. Reyes still holds a poor 6.23 ERA on the campaign, though he's had a rough draw -- of his 17.1 innings, 12.1 have come against the league's top-three scoring teams (Atlanta, Texas and the Dodgers). It's uncertain if he'll stick in the rotation, with the deciding factor possibly being whether Carlos Carrasco is claimed off waivers or moved to the bullpen if he goes unclaimed.