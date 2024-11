The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization re-signed Reyes to a one-year, $900,000 contract Monday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Reyes will have the opportunity to earn $300,000 more in incentives. The 28-year-old made 26 starts for the Lions in 2024, collecting a 3.81 ERA and 114:30 K:BB over 144 innings. He posted a 6.26 ERA in 12 appearances in the majors from 2022-23.