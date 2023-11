The Mets placed Reyes on outright waivers Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Reyes is off the 40-man roster in New York and will probably soon become a free agent. The 27-year-old right-hander struggled to a 7.78 ERA over 19.2 major-league innings in 2023 and also held an underwhelming 5.79 ERA and 72:33 K:BB in 91.2 innings of work with Triple-A Syracuse.