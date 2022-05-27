site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Dominic Smith: Riding pine against lefty
May 27, 2022
Smith isn't starting Friday against the Phillies.
Smith has served in the strong side of a platoon this season, and he'll get a breather with left-hander Bailey Falter on the mound Friday. J.D. Davis will serve as the designated hitter and bat eighth.
