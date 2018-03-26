Mets' Dominic Smith: To remain in extended spring training
Smith (quad) will remain in extended spring training at the start of the season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Smith has been limited to just one game this spring while battling a quad strain. He'll spend some time in extended spring and then presumably at Triple-A Las Vegas before pushing for a return to the big leagues. It's a disappointing start to the year for the 22-year-old, who was expected to have a good chance to open as the Mets' starting first baseman. He'll still have a chance to take over that role at some point this season, as Adrian Gonzalez shouldn't be too difficult to displace, but he'll need to prove that he's healthy and effective before that happens.
More News
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Likely out all spring•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Still can't run•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: All but ruled out of big-league spot•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Unlikely to be ready by Opening Day•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Mets' Dominic Smith: Completes BP session without issue•
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
Top (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...