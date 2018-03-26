Smith (quad) will remain in extended spring training at the start of the season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith has been limited to just one game this spring while battling a quad strain. He'll spend some time in extended spring and then presumably at Triple-A Las Vegas before pushing for a return to the big leagues. It's a disappointing start to the year for the 22-year-old, who was expected to have a good chance to open as the Mets' starting first baseman. He'll still have a chance to take over that role at some point this season, as Adrian Gonzalez shouldn't be too difficult to displace, but he'll need to prove that he's healthy and effective before that happens.