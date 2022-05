Escobar is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Escobar will get a day off to mentally reset himself while he remains in the midst of a rough stretch at the plate. Through his first nine starts in May, Escobar is getting on base at a .205 clip and has provided just one extra-base hit (a double). Luis Guillorme will fill in for Escobar at third base.