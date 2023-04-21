Escobar went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Giants.
He took southpaw Sean Manaea deep for his second long ball of the year as part of a five-run fourth inning for the Mets that put the game out of reach. Escobar is stuck on the short side of a platoon right now while New York gives prospect Brett Baty a long look at the hot corner, but the veteran could yet win back the starting job at third base if he gets going at the plate and the rookie struggles. Over his last four games, Escobar's gone 4-for-16 with a double and a homer, and Thursday's multi-hit performance was his first of the season.