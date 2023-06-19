Escobar went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

Getting the start at third base against left-hander Matthew Liberatore and batting eighth, Escobar collected his second three-bagger and second steal of 2023. The veteran infielder lost his starting spot at the hot corner to Brett Baty earlier in the year, but with the rookie now struggling -- Baty's slashing .219/.301/.260 over his current 22-game homer drought -- the door could be opening a crack for Escobar to reclaim a more significant role if he can put together a productive stretch at the plate.