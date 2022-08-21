Mets manager Buck Showalter said Sunday that Escobar (oblique) "is doing really well" and is on track to return from the 10-day injured list Friday against Colorado, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Though he looks like he'll be ready to come off the IL when first eligible next weekend, Escobar's potential role is more uncertain. Before succumbing to the oblique injury, the righty-hitting Escobar had already fallen into a short-side platoon role at third base behind the lefty-hitting Luis Guillorme (groin), who was placed on the IL shortly before Escobar. Since Escobar joined Guillorme on the shelf, top prospect Brett Baty was called up from Triple-A Syracuse and has collected three hits in 17 at-bats while taking over as the Mets' everyday option at the hot corner. Like Guillorme, Baty bats from the left side of the plate, so Escobar could again find himself in the short side of a platoon if the Mets choose not to demote the rookie to Triple-A.