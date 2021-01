Diaz and the Mets avoided arbitration Friday by agreeing to a one-year, $7 million deal, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Diaz didn't manage to keep the closer job all season last year thanks to some early-season struggles, but his year-end numbers represented quite an impressive bounceback from his poor 2019 campaign. He finished the year with a career-low 1.75 ERA and a career-high 45.5 percent strikeout rate, presumably setting himself up quite well to be the Mets' closer again in 2021.