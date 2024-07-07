Diaz (3-1) got the win during Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Pirates but also blew the save. He did not allow a run on one hit, one walk and one strikeout over 1.1 innings.

With the Mets leading 1-0, Diaz entered the game with two outs in the eighth and allowed a walk and the go-ahead hit. After Francisco Lindor gave his team the lead, Diaz came back out and pitched a clean ninth to pick up his third win. The 30-year-old returned from his 10-game suspension on Saturday, and he picked up the save. With Sunday's outing, he hasn't allowed a run in his last six appearances and has lowered his ERA to 4.26.