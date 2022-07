Diaz struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Monday to record his 19th save of the season in a 4-1 win over Atlanta.

Ten of Diaz's 11 pitches were pumped into the strike zone as the right-hander topped out at 99.1 mph with his fastball in another thoroughly dominant performance. Diaz has reeled off 10 straight scoreless appearances, posting a ridiculous 20:1 K:BB through nine innings over that stretch, and on the season he boasts a 1.73 ERA with a stunning 51.4 percent strikeout rate.